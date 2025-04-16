Bernie Sander and AOC continue to draw huge crowds with ongoing "Fight Oligarchy" tour

Bakersfield, California - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are drawing in tens of thousands of people at their "Fight Oligarchy" rallies across the country.s

Bernie Sanders and AOC drew a crowd of more than 12,000 to their "Fight Oligarchy" rally in Nampa, Idaho. © AFP/Robyn Beck

Over 4,000 people attended the latest stop on the tour, as Sanders told attendees in Bakersfield, California: "Health care is a human right, not a privilege."

The day before, Nampa's Ford Idaho Center – in the heart of the solid red state – was packed to the rafters.

"All of us have got to get out of our comfort zone," Sanders reportedly told the 12,000 capacity crowd. "We have got to do tomorrow what we hesitated to do yesterday."

"Our country now faces some enormous problems, and at the top of the list, we have a nation which is now run by a handful of greedy billionaires... We can't let billionaires buy elections."

The Independent went on to reference the fact that he was currently standing in a traditionally conservative state, saying that he doesn't accept the divide between Democrats and Republicans because "We are one people."

AOC was equally energetic at the event, highlighting her past as a bartender and claiming that the Republicans like to mock origin stories like hers.

She spoke extensively about health care, asking: "How can anyone possibly make an objective vote on health care, energy or war when their own money is tied up in pharmaceutical, oil and gas or defense company stocks?"

The nationwide "Fighting Oligarchy" tour meant to galvanize the left after the Democrats' crushing defeat in the presidential election is having its intended effect on many attendees.