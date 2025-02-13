Bernie Sanders launches "resistance to the oligarchy" to battle Trump's MAGA agenda

Washington DC - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is launching an initiative to fight what he sees as an "oligarchy" being imposed by President Donald Trump and his MAGA allies.

Senator Bernie Sanders (r.) has launched an offensive to combat what he calls the "oligarchy" behind President Donald Trump. © Collage: Mandel NGAN & SAUL LOEB / AFP

According to Politico, Sanders will be holding town hall events in Omaha, Nebraska and Iowa City, Iowa.

The Vermont Independent is pushing Democrats to reconnect to working class voters after the party's disastrous election loss.

"Sen. Sanders is doing what he has always done: meeting people all over the country to discuss our failed health care system, housing crisis, and the wealth and income inequality that is only intensifying as Donald Trump and Elon Musk march us toward authoritarianism, oligarchy, and kleptocracy," his spokesperson Anna Bahr told Politico.

The 83-year-old, who unsuccessfully ran for president twice, is reportedly not interested in launching another campaign, but is laying the groundwork for progressive candidates to fight to take back control of the House and Senate in 2026, as well as the 2028 presidential election..

"I think he’s trying to inspire a very strong resistance to the oligarchy," said Sanders' close friend and former labor leader RoseAnn DeMoro. "If the Democrats listened to Bernie, we wouldn't be in this mess."