Bernie Sanders plans first-ever Senate vote to restrict US arms sales to Israel

Washington DC - Senator Bernie Sanders on Wednesday announced he would bring several resolutions to the floor next week in a bid to end certain offensive weapons sales to Israel .

The joint resolutions of disapproval aim to block the transfer of certain military equipment worth around $20 billion, including joint direct attack munitions and tank and artillery shells. It will be the first time in US history that Congress votes to restrict weapons sales to Israel.

Domestic law prohibits arms sales to countries that are carrying out gross human rights violations and restricting American humanitarian aid – conditions Sanders says Israel is clearly violating.

"There is no longer any doubt that [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's extremist government is in clear violation of U.S. and international law as it wages a barbaric war against the Palestinian people in Gaza," the Vermont independent said in a press release.

Sanders cited the bombing of Gazan homes, hospitals, schools, universities, and more as well as the brutal blockade on humanitarian assistance as examples of Israeli crimes.

"This war has been conducted almost entirely with American weapons and $18 billion in U.S. taxpayer dollars," Sanders said. "Israel has dropped U.S.-provided 2,000-pound bombs into crowded neighborhoods, killed hundreds of civilians to take out a handful of Hamas fighters, and made little effort to distinguish between civilians and combatants."

"These actions are immoral and illegal," he added.