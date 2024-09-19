Bernie Sanders preps resolutions to block $20 billion in arms sales to Israel

Washington DC - Senator Bernie Sanders announced on Wednesday that he is preparing joint resolutions of disapproval in a bid to block $20 billion in arms sales to Israel .

"After almost a year of this destruction, displacement, and suffering, the people of Gaza are exhausted and in despair," Sanders told his colleagues on the Senate floor.



The Vermont independent went on to lay out a series of Israeli human rights violations against the Palestinian people, including a growing list of massacres paired with a deadly blockade on humanitarian aid.

Sanders noted that international and domestic law prohibits the US from transferring weapons to countries engaging in gross human rights violations. He described the joint resolutions of disapproval as Congress' only means of preventing the arms sales from advancing after the White House approved the agreement in August.

"Every day – every single day – the bombardment continues. Bombing and shelling carried out with US-provided weaponry, often financed in large part by American taxpayers," Sanders lamented.

"No matter how people in Washington try to spin it, the simple fact is that we must end our complicity in Israel’s illegal and indiscriminate military campaign, which has caused mass civilian death."