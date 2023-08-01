Bernie Sanders urges Justice Department to hit back hard at fossil fuel companies

Washington DC - Senator Bernie Sanders and some of his progressive colleagues are calling on the US Department of Justice to sue fossil fuel companies over their role in misleading consumers and driving the global climate emergency.

Senator Bernie Sanders is leading calls for the US Justice Department to bring lawsuits against fossil fuel companies. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

"We write to strongly urge the Department of Justice to bring suits against the fossil fuel industry for its longstanding and carefully coordinated campaign to mislead consumers and discredit climate science in pursuit of massive profits," Sanders said in a letter to US Attorney General Merrick Garland, also signed by Democratic Senators Ed Markey of Massachusetts, Jeff Merkley of Oregon, and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

"The actions of ExxonMobil, Shell, and potentially other fossil fuel companies represent a clear violation of federal racketeering laws, truth in advertising laws, consumer protection laws, and potentially other laws, and the Department must act swiftly to hold them accountable for their unlawful actions," the missive continued.

As early as the 1970s, Exxon and Shell knew that burning fossil fuels would result in human-driven climate change, but they hid this information from consumers.

"Despite these companies' knowledge about climate change and the role their industry was playing in driving carbon emissions, they chose to participate in a decadeslong, carefully coordinated campaign of misinformation to obfuscate climate science and convince the public that fossil fuels are not the primary driver of climate change," the senators alleged.