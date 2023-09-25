Bob Menendez refuses to resign after indictment and makes bold exoneration claims

Washington DC - Senator Bob Menendez said he does not plan to resign as he faces an indictment for bribery and has vowed he will soon be exonerated in court.

Senator Bob Menendez said in a press conference on Monday that he will not be resigning from office despite his recent indictment. © Al Drago / POOL / AFP

On Monday, Menendez held a press conference to announce that he does not plan to resign from office, stating, "I firmly believe that when all the facts are presented, not only will I be exonerated, but I still will be New Jersey's senior senator."

"The allegations leveled against me are just that: allegations," he said.

He also snapped back at those pressuring him to resign, arguing that those who "rushed to judgment" did so with "a limited set of facts."

"Remember," he added, "prosecutors get it wrong."

On September 22, the senator and his wife, Nadine Menendez, were indicted for allegedly taking hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from three New Jersey businessmen in exchange for help with their businesses and legal cases.

"Among other actions, Menendez provided sensitive US Government information and took other steps that secretly aided the Government of Egypt," the indictment alleges.