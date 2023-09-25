Bob Menendez refuses to resign after indictment and makes bold exoneration claims
Washington DC - Senator Bob Menendez said he does not plan to resign as he faces an indictment for bribery and has vowed he will soon be exonerated in court.
On Monday, Menendez held a press conference to announce that he does not plan to resign from office, stating, "I firmly believe that when all the facts are presented, not only will I be exonerated, but I still will be New Jersey's senior senator."
"The allegations leveled against me are just that: allegations," he said.
He also snapped back at those pressuring him to resign, arguing that those who "rushed to judgment" did so with "a limited set of facts."
"Remember," he added, "prosecutors get it wrong."
On September 22, the senator and his wife, Nadine Menendez, were indicted for allegedly taking hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from three New Jersey businessmen in exchange for help with their businesses and legal cases.
"Among other actions, Menendez provided sensitive US Government information and took other steps that secretly aided the Government of Egypt," the indictment alleges.
Bob Menendez addresses the money found at his home in post-indictment press conference
Prosecutors said they found more than half a million dollars in cash and gold bars worth around $150,000 after searching Menendez's New Jersey home. During the press conference, the politician offered an excuse as to where the money came from but notably failed to mention the gold bars.
"For 30 years, I have withdrawn thousands of dollars in cash from my personal savings account... for emergencies, and because of the history of my family facing confiscation in Cuba," he explained.
"This may seem old-fashioned, but these were monies drawn from my personal savings account based on the income I have lawfully derived over those 30 years," Menendez added.
Cover photo: Al Drago / POOL / AFP