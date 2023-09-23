New Jersey Senator Robert Menendez reacts to shocking indictment as pressure to resign grows

New York, New York - Calls for newly indicted New Jersey Senator Robert Menendez to resign are growing, with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy saying the charges announced Friday were "deeply disturbing."

New Jersey Senator Robert Menendez and his wife Nadine have been indicted on corruption charges. © REUTERS

In one of several allegations, the Justice Department said Menendez had provided sensitive information to the Egyptian government in order to help an Egyptian-American businessman protect his monopoly.



It was the second corruption indictment in eight years against the 69-year-old politician and may place into question his hold on his seat in Congress and the Democratic Party's slim majority in the Senate.

Hours after the indictment Menendez stepped down "temporarily" as chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, a position that had given him significant influence over US foreign relations.

"The senator and his wife accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for Senator Menendez using his power and influence to protect and to enrich those businessmen and to benefit the government of Egypt," said Damian Williams, the federal prosecutor for the Manhattan, New York district.

In a statement, Menendez called the allegations "baseless" and characterized the indictment as a personal attack on him and his wife Nadine, who was also indicted.

"They have misrepresented the normal work of a Congressional office," he said.

"This is the same record of success these very same leaders have lauded all along. It is not lost on me how quickly some are rushing to judge a Latino and push him out of his seat. I am not going anywhere" he added.