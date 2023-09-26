California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs raft of bills to boost LGBTQ+ rights – with one big exception

Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed six pieces of legislation promoting LGBTQ+ rights, shortly after vetoing another measure designed to protect trans youth.

Newsom has signed a raft of new bills to expand LGBTQ+ rights in the state, including:

AB 5 to set implementation timelines for mandatory LGBTQ+ cultural competency training by public school faculty and staff;

SB 857 to create a task force to identify LGBTQ+ student needs and assist in implementing supportive programs;

AB 223 to require courts to keep confidential any petition by a minor for a change of gender and sex identifier;

AB 760 to require public colleges and universities to update student records so they reflect legally changed names and gender identity;



SB 372 to establish a board within the Department of Consumer Affairs to update licensing records to recognize legally changed names and gender identity;

AB 994 to ensure law enforcement use people's chosen names and gender identities when sharing information about people they arrest on social media;

SB 407 to increase protections for transgender and non-binary youth in the foster care system;

AB 783 to direct cities and counties to advise applicants for business licenses that single-user restrooms must be labeled all-gender ; and



SB 760 to require public schools have at least one all-gender restroom .



"California is proud to have some of the most robust laws in the nation when it comes to protecting and supporting our LGBTQ+ community, and we’re committed to the ongoing work to create safer, more inclusive spaces for all Californians," Newsom said in a statement.

"These measures will help protect vulnerable youth, promote acceptance, and create more supportive environments in our schools and communities."