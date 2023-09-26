California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs raft of bills to boost LGBTQ+ rights – with one big exception
Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed six pieces of legislation promoting LGBTQ+ rights, shortly after vetoing another measure designed to protect trans youth.
Newsom has signed a raft of new bills to expand LGBTQ+ rights in the state, including:
- AB 5 to set implementation timelines for mandatory LGBTQ+ cultural competency training by public school faculty and staff;
- SB 857 to create a task force to identify LGBTQ+ student needs and assist in implementing supportive programs;
- AB 223 to require courts to keep confidential any petition by a minor for a change of gender and sex identifier;
- AB 760 to require public colleges and universities to update student records so they reflect legally changed names and gender identity;
- SB 372 to establish a board within the Department of Consumer Affairs to update licensing records to recognize legally changed names and gender identity;
- AB 994 to ensure law enforcement use people's chosen names and gender identities when sharing information about people they arrest on social media;
- SB 407 to increase protections for transgender and non-binary youth in the foster care system;
- AB 783 to direct cities and counties to advise applicants for business licenses that single-user restrooms must be labeled all-gender; and
- SB 760 to require public schools have at least one all-gender restroom.
"California is proud to have some of the most robust laws in the nation when it comes to protecting and supporting our LGBTQ+ community, and we’re committed to the ongoing work to create safer, more inclusive spaces for all Californians," Newsom said in a statement.
"These measures will help protect vulnerable youth, promote acceptance, and create more supportive environments in our schools and communities."
Governor Newsom vetoes another trans youth rights bill
The governor's signature on the three measures came after he vetoed another bill, AB 957, on Saturday. The measure would have enabled courts to consider parents' affirmation of a child's gender identity when determining custody and visitation decisions.
"I urge caution when the Executive and Legislative branches of state government attempt to dictate – in prescriptive terms that single out one characteristic – legal standards for the Judicial branch to apply," the governor wrote in a letter to the legislature.
"Other-minded elected officials, in California and other states, could very well use this strategy to diminish the civil rights of vulnerable communities," he added.
Democratic state Senator Scott Wiener on X called the governor's decision "a tragedy for trans kids here & around the country."
"These kids are living in fear, with right wing politicians working to out them, deny them health care, ban them from sports & restrooms & erase their humanity. CA needs to unequivocally stand with these kids," Wiener said.
The California Legislative LGBTQ+ Caucus described Newsom's rejection as "a missed opportunity to remind the nation that California is a safe haven for transgender and nonbinary children."
Cover photo: Collage: JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Josh Edelson / AFP