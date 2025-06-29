Trump blasts "pure communist" Zohran Mamdani – and makes big threat if he wins general election

Washington DC - President Donald Trump branded the winner of New York City's mayoral Democratic primary a "pure communist" in remarks that aired Sunday, an epithet the progressive candidate dismissed as political theatrics.

Zohran Mamdani's shock win last week against a scandal-scarred political heavyweight resonated as a thunderclap within the party, and drew the ire of Trump and his collaborators, who accused Mamdani of being a radical extremist.

The Republican's aggressive criticism of the self-described democratic socialist is sure to ramp up over the coming months as Trump's party seeks to push Democrats away from the political center and frame them as too radical to win major elections.

"He's pure communist" and a "radical leftist... lunatic," Trump fumed on Fox News talk show Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.

"I think it's very bad for New York," added Trump, who grew up in the city and built his sprawling real estate business there.

"If he does get in, I'm going to be president and he is going to have to do the right thing [or] they're not getting any money" from the federal government.

Trump's White House has repeatedly threatened to curb funding for Democratic-led US cities if they oppose his policies, including cutting off money to so-called sanctuary cities, which limit their cooperation with immigration authorities.

Mamdani also took to the talk shows Sunday, asserting he would "absolutely" maintain New York's status as a sanctuary city so that "New Yorkers can get out of the shadows and into the full life of the city that they belong to."