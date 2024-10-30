Claudia De la Cruz and Cornel West announce cooperation agreement in key states ahead of 2024 election

Presidential candidates Claudia De la Cruz and Dr. Cornel West have announced plans to cooperate in key states as the 2024 election rapidly approaches.

The presidential campaigns of Dr. Cornel West (l.) and Claudia De la Cruz (r.) have announced an agreement to collaborate in certain states ahead of the 2024 election. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Dr. Cornel West and Dr. Melina Abdullah's Justice For All campaign is officially encouraging voters in Florida, Hawaii, Mississippi, New Mexico, and Tennessee to cast ballots for the Party for Socialism and Liberation's Claudia De la Cruz and Karina Garcia.

Meanwhile, De la Cruz and Garcia are asking supporters in Alaska to vote for West and Abdullah.

The agreement is intended to boost the third-party vote in states where the one of the campaigns has achieved ballot status but the other has not.

"The country has two ruling parties equally devoted to Empire and Wall Street – that is who we have been running against, not other progressives," De la Cruz said in a press release. "We call on all people of conscience to only cast votes for campaigns that have taken a clear stand to end the dictatorship of the ultra-rich, to stop the war on Black America, and who pursue a foreign policy based on peace and solidarity."

West agreed, stating, "We must create an alternative to the corrupt corporate two-party system grounded in the Black freedom struggle that puts a priority on anti-imperialist and anti-patriarchal systems! It is a privilege to work with my dear sisters Claudia and Karina of the Party for Socialism and Liberation!"