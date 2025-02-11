Connecticut congressman freezes during House speech in latest disturbing health scare

Washington DC - Connecticut Representative John Larson froze during an impassioned speech on the House floor in yet another concerning health incident.

Congressman John Larson suffered a medical episode which caused him to freeze during a speech he was giving to the House. © AFP/Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The 76-year-old congressman was in the middle of a passionate speech about the social security and President Donald Trump, before stuttering and freezing mid-sentence.

After standing in silence for about 20 seconds, he attempted to continue, but was only able to speak slowly with long pauses.

Amid concern following the incident, representatives for Democrat told the Connecticut Mirror that he had suffered an adverse reaction to some new medication and is undergoing further medical tests.

"He later participated in multiple meetings in his office and was alert and engaged," the statement said.

"Congressman Larson appreciates the well wishes from everyone who has reached out. The Congressman remains in touch with his staff and in good spirits."

The episode was reminiscent of the scares suffered in 2023 by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who on multiple occasions he froze at the lectern while taking questions from the press.