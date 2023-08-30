Mitch McConnell sparks health concerns with latest scare

Washington DC - Senator Mitch McConnell appeared briefly unable to speak at a news conference on Wednesday, marking the second time in recent weeks that the 81-year-old has abruptly frozen at a public event.

Senator Mitch McConnell appeared unable to speak for about 30 seconds during an event in Kentucky on Wednesday. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

McConnell was answering reporters' questions in his home state of Kentucky when he fell silent for around 30 seconds despite being prompted by an aide.

"Did you hear the question, senator?" the staffer asked after an awkward pause and, as McConnell continued to be unresponsive, she told the room: "I'm sorry, you all. We're going to need a minute."

"Leader McConnell felt momentarily lightheaded and paused during his press conference today," his spokesperson said later.

President Joe Biden told reporters at the White House he was going to get in touch with McConnell.

"[We] have had disagreements politically, but he's a good friend," he said.

It is the senator's second health scare since July when he froze mid-sentence during a press conference in Congress and stood motionless at a microphone for about 20 seconds before aides and fellow senators led him away.