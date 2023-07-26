Mitch McConnell freezes during Senate press conference

Washington DC - Senator Mitch McConnell froze for more than 20 seconds during a statement at a press conference inside the Senate Wednesday, renewing questions about his health more than four months after he suffered a concussion from a fall in Washington.

Senator Mitch McConnell (r.) froze for more than 20 seconds during a statement at a press conference inside the Senate on Wednesday. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Senate GOP leader appeared unable to speak at his press event before colleagues escorted him away from the podium. He later returned.

When McConnell was asked what happened at the start of the press conference and if it was related to his concussion, he replied, "I'm fine."

The 81-year-old McConnell was left unable to work for more than five weeks in March and April after suffering an injury from a fall.

The Kentuckian tripped at a dinner event on March 8. He was admitted to an area hospital for a concussion and underwent treatment before being discharged five days later. He then underwent physical therapy at an inpatient rehabilitation facility before being sent home.

He returned to the Senate on April 17.

On Wednesday, when McConnell stopped speaking abruptly, his Senate GOP colleagues expressed concern for his health.