Cornel West defeats Democratic challenge to Michigan ballot access

Lansing, Michigan - Independent presidential candidate Dr. Cornel West has come out on top after Democrats in Michigan tried to throw him off the 2024 ballot.

Independent presidential candidate Dr. Cornel West speaks during a pro-Palestine rally outside the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois. © Matthew Hatcher / AFP

Great Lakes State voters will officially have the option of voting for West and his running mate, Prof. Melina Abdullah, on November 5 after a judge sided with the two candidates in their fight to appear on the ballot.

"The state defendants are ordered to qualify West and Abdullah as independent candidates for the ballot, on the condition that the Board of State Canvassers does not determine they are disqualified after a review of the signatures on the qualifying petitions and West complies with MCL 168.590d(2)," Michigan Court of Claims Judge James Robert Redford wrote in his decision.

The Michigan Bureau of Elections earlier this month disqualified West and Abdullah after the state's elections director said affidavits of identity the candidates submitted were not properly notarized. The challenge was filed by former Michigan Democratic Party Chair Mark Brewer.

West announced back in June that his campaign has turned in signatures "far exceeding double the required number" to appear on the Michigan ballot, dubbing the achievement a "key strategic victory" ahead of the November 5 election.

The White House contender had vowed to appeal efforts to take away that opportunity.