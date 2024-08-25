Cornel West defeats Democratic challenge to Michigan ballot access
Lansing, Michigan - Independent presidential candidate Dr. Cornel West has come out on top after Democrats in Michigan tried to throw him off the 2024 ballot.
Great Lakes State voters will officially have the option of voting for West and his running mate, Prof. Melina Abdullah, on November 5 after a judge sided with the two candidates in their fight to appear on the ballot.
"The state defendants are ordered to qualify West and Abdullah as independent candidates for the ballot, on the condition that the Board of State Canvassers does not determine they are disqualified after a review of the signatures on the qualifying petitions and West complies with MCL 168.590d(2)," Michigan Court of Claims Judge James Robert Redford wrote in his decision.
The Michigan Bureau of Elections earlier this month disqualified West and Abdullah after the state's elections director said affidavits of identity the candidates submitted were not properly notarized. The challenge was filed by former Michigan Democratic Party Chair Mark Brewer.
West announced back in June that his campaign has turned in signatures "far exceeding double the required number" to appear on the Michigan ballot, dubbing the achievement a "key strategic victory" ahead of the November 5 election.
The White House contender had vowed to appeal efforts to take away that opportunity.
Cornel West celebrates Michigan ballot access victory
Michigan, which President Joe Biden narrowly won in 2020 against Republican Donald Trump, is once again a key battleground state in 2024, as its powerful Palestinian, Muslim, and Arab-American voting bloc expresses growing outrage over the White House's continued support for Israel's military assault on Gaza.
Throughout his campaign, West has been vocal in favor of Palestinian liberation and the urgent need to end US weapons transfers to Israel – a position Democratic nominee Kamala Harris does not endorse.
"Victory in Michigan! We brought thousands of voices to the table, and the court listened, rejecting the Democrats' technical challenges," West shared in a celebratory X post on Saturday.
"This is a win for democracy and for every person fighting for truth, justice, and love. Onward!"
Cover photo: Matthew Hatcher / AFP