Cornel West announces running mate in Independent White House bid

Los Angeles, California - Independent presidential candidate Cornel West on Wednesday announced Professor Melina Abdullah as his running mate in 2024.

Dr. Cornel West has announced his running mate in his 2024 Independent bid for president. © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Abdullah is an organizer and professor of Pan-African Studies at California State University, Los Angeles, who helped found the LA chapter of Black Lives Matter.

The announcement comes as West seeks ballot access in some states which require a vice presidential candidate to appear on the ticket.

West first announced his White House bid as the candidate for the People's Party, later saying he would seek the nomination of the Green Party. In early October, he indicated he would no longer participate in a Green Party nominating process but would run as an Independent instead.

In a press release, West praised his campaign partner as "a fierce and tireless advocate for truth, justice, and transformative change."



"Sister Melina’s incredible courage, keen intellect, and deep vision have greatly served the cause of liberation in education, worker rights, and both racial and gender justice. Her unique Black analysis and witness helps us confront our crumbling era of empire, white supremacy, and patriarchy," he continued.

"I look forward to working with her as we strengthen our commitment in our campaign for truth, justice and love!"