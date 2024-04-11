Cornel West announces running mate in Independent White House bid
Los Angeles, California - Independent presidential candidate Cornel West on Wednesday announced Professor Melina Abdullah as his running mate in 2024.
Abdullah is an organizer and professor of Pan-African Studies at California State University, Los Angeles, who helped found the LA chapter of Black Lives Matter.
The announcement comes as West seeks ballot access in some states which require a vice presidential candidate to appear on the ticket.
West first announced his White House bid as the candidate for the People's Party, later saying he would seek the nomination of the Green Party. In early October, he indicated he would no longer participate in a Green Party nominating process but would run as an Independent instead.
In a press release, West praised his campaign partner as "a fierce and tireless advocate for truth, justice, and transformative change."
"Sister Melina’s incredible courage, keen intellect, and deep vision have greatly served the cause of liberation in education, worker rights, and both racial and gender justice. Her unique Black analysis and witness helps us confront our crumbling era of empire, white supremacy, and patriarchy," he continued.
"I look forward to working with her as we strengthen our commitment in our campaign for truth, justice and love!"
Who is Dr. Melina Abdullah?
Abdullah is an Oakland, California, native now living in Los Angeles, where she has made a name for herself as an award-winning academic and community organizer.
The 51-year-old vice presidential hopeful earned her BA in African American Studies at Howard University, and her MA and PhD in Political Science from the University of Southern California. Her publications center around Black feminism and womanist leadership.
Abdullah has deep ties to the Black Lives Matter movement as co-founder of Black Lives Matter Los Angeles. She also serves as director of Black Lives Matter Grassroots.
On top of that, Abdullah has experience as a union leader in the California Faculty Association and was instrumental in making Ethnic Studies a requirement in the Los Angeles Unified School District and the California State University system.
Abdullah is the mother of three children. She identifies as Muslim.
Cornel West's battle for ballot access
Together with Abdullah, Cornel West is ramping up his fight for ballot access in the 2024 elections.
The Independent has so far met the requirements to appear on the Alaska, Oregon, South Carolina, and Utah ballots. He launched the new Justice for All Party in January to help boost that number.
West's campaign said it remains committed to "pursuing an aggressive 50-state strategy" to give voters an option beyond the corporate duopoly.
