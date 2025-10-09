Could Hakeem Jeffries face primary challenge from NYC council member Chi Ossé?

New York, New York - Will House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries get some Gen-Z competition for his congressional seat in New York City Council Member Chi Ossé?

Chi Ossé was elected in 2021 to represent the 36th district in the New York City Council. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Multiple sources told Axios that Ossé is contemplating a primary challenge to Jeffries next year and has spoken privately with progressive groups about the matter.

The 27-year-old was a Black Lives Matter organizer who has represented the 36th district in the New York City Council since January 2022.

Jeffries faces growing criticism for his continued support for Israel amid the US-backed atrocities in Gaza. Meanwhile, the 55-year-old lawmaker has threatened any potential primary challengers from the left, whom he calls "Team Gentrification."

"Leader Hakeem Jeffries is focused on taking back the House from the MAGA extremists who just ripped health care away from millions of Americans," Jeffries senior adviser André Richardson told CNN.

"However, if Team Gentrification wants a primary fight, our response will be forceful and unrelenting. We will teach them and all of their incumbents a painful lesson on June 23, 2026."