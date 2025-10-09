Could Hakeem Jeffries face primary challenge from NYC council member Chi Ossé?
New York, New York - Will House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries get some Gen-Z competition for his congressional seat in New York City Council Member Chi Ossé?
Multiple sources told Axios that Ossé is contemplating a primary challenge to Jeffries next year and has spoken privately with progressive groups about the matter.
The 27-year-old was a Black Lives Matter organizer who has represented the 36th district in the New York City Council since January 2022.
Jeffries faces growing criticism for his continued support for Israel amid the US-backed atrocities in Gaza. Meanwhile, the 55-year-old lawmaker has threatened any potential primary challengers from the left, whom he calls "Team Gentrification."
"Leader Hakeem Jeffries is focused on taking back the House from the MAGA extremists who just ripped health care away from millions of Americans," Jeffries senior adviser André Richardson told CNN.
"However, if Team Gentrification wants a primary fight, our response will be forceful and unrelenting. We will teach them and all of their incumbents a painful lesson on June 23, 2026."
Chi Ossé casts doubt on rumors of potential congressional run
Ossé has been a prominent backer of Zohran Mamdani's mayoral bid, leading a rally and canvassing efforts for his fellow Democrat. The state assembly member has acknowledged Ossé's significant social media presence as an influence on his own campaign.
Months after Mamdani won the Democratic primary, Jeffries has yet to endorse his mayoral run. The 33-year-old is up against former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who launched an independent campaign after losing the primary, as well as Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.
When asked about the rumors of a potential congressional run, Ossé appeared to throw cold water on the possibility.
"All I have to say is that it would take a very dire situation in order for me to even consider spending the rest of my 20s in dc," Ossé texted Axios late Wednesday.
"Just to be clear, I'm not running for Congress," Ossé sent in a separate message.
Cover photo: MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP