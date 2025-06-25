Zohran Mamdani makes history as Andrew Cuomo concedes defeat in NYC mayoral primary!

New York, New York - New York City Democrats chose 33-year-old Muslim socialist Zohran Mamdani as their mayoral candidate in Tuesday's elections, stunning his opponent, disgraced former governor Andrew Cuomo.

In an unmistakable rebuke of the Democratic Party's sclerotic leadership, Mamdani led with 43% of the vote, with 95% of ballots counted, city officials reported Wednesday morning.

That lead appeared unsurmountable for Cuomo, who only reached 36.4%.

"In the words of Nelson Mandela: it always seems impossible until it’s done," Mamdani said, declaring victory. "My friends, it is done. And you are the ones who did it. I am honored to be your Democratic nominee for the Mayor of New York City."

"Tonight was not our night," Cuomo, who was vying to come back from a sexual harassment scandal, told supporters at an election night party.

"I called him, I congratulated him... he won."

The party's primary contest featured almost a dozen candidates seeking to become mayor of the biggest US city, where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans three to one.

Voters cast ballots during a smothering heatwave before polls closed at 9:00 PM, but results may take time to finalize.

The contest is ranked-choice, with voters asked to select five candidates in order of preference, and neither Cuomo nor Mamdani claimed the required majority Tuesday.

If no candidate wins 50% of the vote, election officials begin eliminating lowest-ranking candidates and recounting, a process that can take days. But placing third is New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, who cross-endorsed with Mamdani and is likely to add to his lead.