Zohran Mamdani makes history as Andrew Cuomo concedes defeat in NYC mayoral primary!

New York, New York - New York City Democrats chose 33-year-old Muslim socialist Zohran Mamdani as their mayoral candidate in Tuesday's elections, stunning his opponent, disgraced former governor Andrew Cuomo.
In an unmistakable rebuke of the Democratic Party's sclerotic leadership, Mamdani led with 43% of the vote, with 95% of ballots counted, city officials reported Wednesday morning.
That lead appeared unsurmountable for Cuomo, who only reached 36.4%.
"In the words of Nelson Mandela: it always seems impossible until it’s done," Mamdani said, declaring victory. "My friends, it is done. And you are the ones who did it. I am honored to be your Democratic nominee for the Mayor of New York City."
"Tonight was not our night," Cuomo, who was vying to come back from a sexual harassment scandal, told supporters at an election night party.
"I called him, I congratulated him... he won."
The party's primary contest featured almost a dozen candidates seeking to become mayor of the biggest US city, where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans three to one.
Voters cast ballots during a smothering heatwave before polls closed at 9:00 PM, but results may take time to finalize.
The contest is ranked-choice, with voters asked to select five candidates in order of preference, and neither Cuomo nor Mamdani claimed the required majority Tuesday.
If no candidate wins 50% of the vote, election officials begin eliminating lowest-ranking candidates and recounting, a process that can take days. But placing third is New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, who cross-endorsed with Mamdani and is likely to add to his lead.
Mamdani causes political earthquake with stunning win
Mamdani's upbeat campaign, built with youthful social media savvy and campaign promises to improve the city's affordability, led to a groundswell of grassroots enthusiasm.
Currently a New York state assemblyman representing Queens, he made eye-catching policy proposals that include freezing rent for many New Yorkers, providing free bus service, and universal childcare.
The heavily favored Cuomo, meanwhile, stepped down as New York governor four years ago after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment. He was also accused of mismanaging the state's response to the Covid pandemic.
His backers were centrist Democratic grandees such as Bill Clinton and South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, as well as a slew of right-wing billionaires, who spent a record $25 million on an Islamophobic campaign demonizing Mamdani as antisemitic due to his principled support for Palestinian lives as Israel continues its US-backed mass slaughter in Gaza.
Progressive icons Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez both endorsed Mamdani, whom they congratulated as results poured in.
"Billionaires and lobbyists poured millions against you and our public finance system. And you won," AOC wrote on X.
Sanders also posted: "You took on the political, economic and media Establishment – and you beat them."
The confirmed winner of the Democratic Party nomination will face several contenders in November – including the current, scandal-plagued mayor, Eric Adams, who is a Democrat but has vowed to run again as an independent.
Cover photo: REUTERS