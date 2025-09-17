Democratic socialist Francesca Hong enters race for Wisconsin governor

Madison, Wisconsin - Wisconsin state Representative Francesca Hong has announced a run to become the next governor of the Badger State in 2026.

Wisconsin state Representative Francesca Hong (r.) speaks at a rally in Madison calling on the Biden administration and Congress to support $10 trillion in investments for climate, care, jobs, and justice on June 8, 2021. © Andy Manis / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"It's so stressful to get by these days, and I know a lot about stress. I work in a restaurant," the politician and chef says in a campaign announcement video shared Wednesday.

"A lot of people in that building don't get why it's so hard to get by right now," Hong continues, referring to the state Capitol. "Working hard doesn't mean you can always keep up. One wrong step can lay you flat. This is by design."

"The system is rigged. I'm running for governor to fix it."

As the state's top executive, Hong says she would fight for fully funded public schools, universal child care, guaranteed paid leave, and more affordable health care. She also supports healthy school meals, expanded affordable housing, and increased wages and protections for care workers, according to her campaign website.

The 36-year-old has represented Wisconsin's 76th Assembly district since assuming office in 2021. She is a member of the state Assembly's Socialist Caucus and the Democratic Socialists of America.

In 2024, Hong helped lead the push for voters to cast their Democratic primary ballots "uninstructed" – in protest over the Biden-Harris administration's military and diplomatic support for Israel's atrocities in Gaza. The campaign succeeded in winning more than 48,000 votes.

Hong's announcement comes after two-term incumbent Governor Tony Evers announced he would not seek re-election. Also in the Democratic race are Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, state Senator Kelda Roys, and stadium vendor Ryan Strnad.