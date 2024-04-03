Biden Gaza protest vote wins big in New York and more primaries

New York, New York - Voters hit the polls in several states on Tuesday as President Joe Biden sees growing opposition to his support for Israel's assault on Gaza .

The Leave It Blank NY campaign urged New York voters to cast blank Democratic presidential primary ballots to protest President Joe Biden's support for Israel's Gaza siege. © Adam Gray / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Biden won the New York Democratic presidential primary with 91.5% of the vote, according to the New York Times. Challenger Marianne Williamson took home 4.9%, falling well short of the threshold for delegates at the Democratic National Convention.

Official results do not yet reflect the number of blank ballots submitted – an option that has been tied to a protest campaign against Biden's support for Israel's genocidal acts in Gaza.

Social media is flooded with images of voters casting blank ballots in the election in solidarity with Palestinians under siege. The option was endorsed by numerous New York-based organizations as well as prominent celebrities like Mark Ruffalo and Cynthia Nixon.

The Leave It Blank NY campaign said that although official numbers are not yet available to the public, they consider their efforts a success.

In addition to building a strong coalition for peace, "we made the story of this election about the fight for a ceasefire now," the campaign shared on X.

"President Biden just approved more weapons days ago and is already poised to send more in the coming days. Every day that he refuses to listen to his base and fight for a ceasefire now, he hurts his November chances and puts our democracy at risk. We hope he listens."

Meanwhile, Donald Trump won the New York Republican presidential primary with 82.1% of the vote. Nikki Haley – who suspended her campaign after Super Tuesday – got 12.9%.

