DeSantis scores big endorsement from Texas Rep. Chip Roy: "Truly good and decent"

Washington DC - Texas Representative Chip Roy recently announced that he has endorsed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the 2024 presidential race.

On Saturday, Roy took to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, to share that he believes DeSantis is the best candidate to fight for the Republican Party to reclaim the White House in 2024.

"I stand 100% alongside this wonderful woman & her husband, Ron DeSantis, because they are truly good and decent people," Roy said in response to a post from DeSantis' wife, Casey, that included photos of the couple's recent visit to Iowa.

"America needs THAT again," Roy added. "I proudly fight for Ron DeSantis to be our GOP nominee for President because it's time to #MeetTheMoment & WIN again."

The endorsement comes as DeSantis' campaign is struggling to maintain its second-place position behind front-runner Donald Trump, with former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley taking the spot from him in several state polls.

DeSantis has managed to gain several big endorsements while campaigning in key swing states recently, particularly Iowa. Earlier this month, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds endorsed DeSantis, and last week, evangelical leader Bob Vander Plaats also gave his endorsement, much to Trump's dismay.