DNC moves to void election of vice chairs David Hogg and Malcolm Kenyatta

Washington DC - The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has taken a major step on a challenge to the internal party elections of co-vice chairs David Hogg and Malcolm Kenyatta.

On Monday, members of the DNC Credentials Committee voted to redo an election that made David Hogg and Malcolm Kenyatta co-vice chairs. © Collage: Leigh Vogel & Eugene Gologursky / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The New York Times, the DNC's Credentials Committee voted on Monday to void the internal party vote that won both candidates their positions, saying the elections did not properly follow parliamentary procedures.

The vote came after Kalyn Free, the candidate who lost to Hogg, filed a complaint, arguing the DNC had wrongly combined two separate questions into a single vote, which put female candidates at a disadvantage.

"This is about fairness and making sure that three women and the voting members of the DNC are not disenfranchised," Free said prior to the vote.

The issue will now be presented to the full DNC, which will then decide if Hogg and Kenyatta will have to run again in a new election later this year.

The news comes as Hogg has been receiving a ton of media attention after announcing his unprecedented plans to spend over $20 million in safe-blue Democratic primaries to support younger, more progressive candidates challenging incumbent Democrats.

In a statement, Hogg acknowledged the vote was over procedural implications but argued it was "impossible to ignore the broader context" of his radical efforts to "reform the party."