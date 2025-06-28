Gavin Newsom hits Fox News with massive lawsuit over reporting on Trump call

Los Angeles, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom filed a lawsuit Friday against broadcaster Fox News, claiming defamation after alleged purposeful misrepresentation of details of a phone call with President Donald Trump earlier this month.

The suit seeks $787 million in damages and was filed in a Delaware court, where Fox News is registered as a corporation.

Trump and Newsom spoke on the phone in the early hours of June 7, but the pair did not address protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids occurring throughout Los Angeles, according to the lawsuit.

Later that day, Republican Trump ordered thousands of National Guard troops to deploy to the city in response to the protests, against the wishes of the Democratic governor.

Trump said during a June 10 White House press conference that he talked with Newsom "a day ago" – a claim the California politician quickly refuted on social media.

"There was no call. Not even a voicemail," Newsom wrote on X.

In response, Fox News host Jesse Watters claimed Newsom was lying about the call.

Another Fox News reporter, John Roberts, said Trump sent him a call log to prove Newsom was lying, but the screenshot he provided showed the call happened on June 7.