Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s vaccine panel approves new shot for children

Washington DC - A medical panel appointed by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. voted Thursday to recommend a new antibody treatment against RSV, a common respiratory illness that is the leading cause of hospitalization for infants in the US.

A medical panel appointed by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. voted Thursday to recommend a new antibody treatment against RSV. © Kayla Bartkowski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The vote marked the first by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) since Kennedy dismissed all members of the influential group of independent experts and replaced them with his own nominees, a move that made this decision a test of the new panel's intentions.

Clesrovimab was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration as a shot for newborns and young babies experiencing their first respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) season.

Marketed under the name Enflonsia by its manufacturer Merck, it was shown in clinical trials to be safe and effective at significantly reducing RSV infections and hospitalizations among infants.

The ACIP panel was asked to adjudicate the next step after approval – namely, whether it should now be recommended for infants under eight months old entering their first RSV season who are not already protected by an RSV vaccine administered to their mother during pregnancy.

They voted 5-2 in favor.

The two dissenters were Retsef Levi, a professor of operations management at MIT who has questioned the safety of Covid-19 vaccines, and Vicky Pebsworth, a nurse and member of the anti-vaccine National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC).