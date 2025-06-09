ABC News punishes reporter Terry Moran for calling Trump a "hater"

Washington DC - Appearing to cave in to pressure from President Donald Trump 's administration, ABC News has suspended reporter Terry Moran.

On Saturday evening, Moran shared a since-deleted X post in which he described White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and Trump as "world-class haters."

The following morning, the post received heavy backlash from multiple Trump administration officials, and within hours, ABC News decided to suspend Moran.

"ABC News stands for objectivity and impartiality in its news coverage and does not condone subjective personal attacks on others," a spokesperson for the outlet told CNN.

"The post does not reflect the views of ABC News and violated our standards – as a result, Terry Moran has been suspended pending further evaluation," they added.

Trump has not publicly commented on the matter, but Moran's punishment comes as the president, in his second term, has aggressively gone after news outlets he deems left-wing with lawsuits and demands.

The incident has also sparked heavy debate on social media. While the Trump administration and MAGA supporters argue Moran's remarks reflect poorly on ABC, others have pointed out that he shared them on his personal X account, where he has shared criticisms of the president in the past.