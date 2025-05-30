Trump's lawyers claim he suffered "mental anguish" over Kamala Harris 60 Minutes interview

Amarillo, Texas - President Donald Trump 's legal team has argued in court that the 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris he claims was "doctored" caused him and his status as a "media icon" to suffer immensely.

President Donald Trump's lawyers recently argued a 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris that he claims was "doctored" caused him suffering. © IMAGO / AFLO

According to AP News, the president's attorneys submitted a filing on Wednesday with a US District Court, in which his lawyer Edward Paltzik argued the allegedly edited interview "forced" Trump to "redirect significant time, money, and effort to correcting the public record."

"This led to widespread confusion and mental anguish of consumers, including plaintiffs, regarding a household name of the legacy media apparently deceptively distorting its broadcasts, and then resisting attempts to clear the public record," Paltzik claimed.

Trump is currently suing Paramount Global, the parent company of CBS, for $10 billion over claims the interview was deceptively edited in Harris' favor.

Despite 60 Minutes denying the allegations, Paramount, which is working to facilitate a large-scale merger that would require approval from Trump's Federal Communications Commission, has been in mediation with the president.

The case has caused a shake-up at CBS, resulting in CEO Wendy McMahon and 60 Minutes producer Bill Owens to both recently resign from their roles.