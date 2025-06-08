Trump admin. goes after ABC News reporter for calling the president a "world-class hater"

Washington DC - Donald Trump 's administration is now going after ABC News reporter Terry Moran for sharing a scathing social media post about the president.

A spokesperson for Donald Trump's (r.) administration says they are demanding that ABC News fire reporter Terry Moran (l.) for criticizing the president. © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Saturday evening, Moran posted a now-deleted X post, in which he described Trump's White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller – one of the president's most trusted advisors – as the one who "conceptualizes the impulses" of MAGA and then "translates them into policy."

Moran went on to argue that Miller is "richly endowed with the capacity for hatred," and called him and Trump "world-class haters."

Early Sunday morning, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt issued a response, describing Moran's remarks as "unhinged and unacceptable."

She said the Trump team had reached out to ABC News to "inquire about how they plan to hold Terry accountable."

His remarks angered a number of other MAGA allies, including Miller's wife, who accused Moran of "feeding propaganda across the airwaves under the guise of righteousness" and called for him to be fired "immediately."

In an interview with Fox News a few hours later, Leavitt claimed ABC News agreed to take action, which she hoped would result in him either being "suspended or terminated."

"You cannot go on these unhinged rants against administration officials and the President of the United States," she added.