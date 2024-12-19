Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responds after Trump says to "keep trying" after Oversight Committee fail
Washington DC - Progressive Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently responded after President-elect Donald Trump gave her some advice on how to deal with losing an election.
Earlier this week, House Democrats held a secret ballot vote to decide who would lead the House Oversight Committee.
The group ultimately went with 74-year-old Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly over the 35-year-old AOC, with prominent party leaders such as Nancy Pelosi backing the older candidate.
On Wednesday, Trump surprisingly shared a light-hearted message about AOC's loss to his Truth Social platform.
"Really too bad that AOC lost the Battle for the Leadership Seat in the Democrat Party," Trump wrote, arguably taking a sarcastic tone.
"She should keep trying. Someday, she will be successful!"
AOC – who is a well-known critic of Trump and MAGA Republicans – jokingly responded, "Damn, you know it's bad when even Trump is feeling bad for me."
The committee's choice to pass on AOC has been met with heavy backlash, with critics arguing the party has learned nothing since losing the presidential election.
AOC has remained humble, however, simply saying that she tried her best and will "live to fight another day."
Cover photo: Collage: SCOTT OLSON & CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP