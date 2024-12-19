Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responds after Trump says to "keep trying" after Oversight Committee fail

Washington DC - Progressive Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently responded after President-elect Donald Trump gave her some advice on how to deal with losing an election.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (r.) shared a response after Donald Trump (l.) commented on her losing a recent vote to head the House Oversight Committee. © Collage: SCOTT OLSON & CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Earlier this week, House Democrats held a secret ballot vote to decide who would lead the House Oversight Committee.

The group ultimately went with 74-year-old Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly over the 35-year-old AOC, with prominent party leaders such as Nancy Pelosi backing the older candidate.

On Wednesday, Trump surprisingly shared a light-hearted message about AOC's loss to his Truth Social platform.

"Really too bad that AOC lost the Battle for the Leadership Seat in the Democrat Party," Trump wrote, arguably taking a sarcastic tone.

"She should keep trying. Someday, she will be successful!"

AOC – who is a well-known critic of Trump and MAGA Republicans – jokingly responded, "Damn, you know it's bad when even Trump is feeling bad for me."