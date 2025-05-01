Anti-Trump rallies sweep the nation in honor of May Day

Washington DC - Demonstrators across the US gathered Thursday for May Day rallies against Donald Trump , protesting his administration's policies and attempts to push the limits of presidential power.

The protests are being organized by a network of left-leaning activist groups, which say the rallies will take place in more than 1,000 locations.

High-profile demonstrations have been planned in major cities such as Chicago, New York, and Seattle, as well as in numerous smaller towns. Anti-Trump themes were also visible at May Day rallies across the globe, from France to the Philippines.

In Washington, where an entire day of marches is scheduled, some protesters set up large tents on the National Mall in the morning, calling for the Republican leader's impeachment.

To date, there has been little effective response from Democratic elected officials against Trump's far-reaching shake-up, and minimal mass mobilization by opposition protesters.

Elected Democrats "are falling down on the job, and they're not doing what's necessary to be done," Peter, a retiree who did not want to give his full name, told AFP.

May Day, which is celebrated in many countries as International Workers Day, is not a public holiday in the US, which celebrates its Labor Day in September.