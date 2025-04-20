Thousands turn across the US out for second round of protests against Trump agenda

New York, New York - Thousands of protesters rallied Saturday in New York, Washington, and other cities across the US for a second major round of demonstrations against President Donald Trump and his extreme agenda.

In New York, people gathered outside the city's main library carrying signs targeting the US president with slogans like "No Kings in America" and "Resist Tyranny."

Many took aim at Trump's deportations, chanting "No ICE, no fear, immigrants are welcome here!"

In Washington, protesters slammed Trump for threatening long-respected constitutional norms, including the right to due process.

The administration is carrying out "a direct assault on the idea of the rule of law and the idea that the government should be restrained from abusing the people who live here in the United States," Benjamin Douglas (41) told AFP outside the White House.

Wearing a keffiyeh and carrying a sign calling for the freeing of Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian student arrested last month for protesting against the US-sponsored destruction of Gaza, Douglas said individuals were being singled out as "test cases to rile up xenophobia and erode long-standing legal protections."

"We are in a great danger," said 73-year-old New York protester Kathy Valy, the daughter of Holocaust survivors, adding that their stories of how Nazi leader Adolf Hitler rose to power "are what's happening here."

"The one thing is that Trump is a lot more stupid than Hitler or than the other fascists," she said. "He's being played... and his own team is divided."