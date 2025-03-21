AOC and Bernie Sanders work to revitalize Democratic resistance against Trump "oligarchy"

Tempe, Arizona - In an energetic rally, Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) joined forces with Senator Bernie Sanders in a brutal rebuttal of President Donald Trump 's agenda.

"This isn’t just about Republicans," AOC declared during a rally on Thursday. "We need a Democratic Party that fights harder for us, too!"

"But what that means is that we as a community must choose and vote for Democrats and elected officials who know how to stand for the working class."

The energetic Arizona rally saw AOC joined by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, with both going after Trump's agenda and what they see as weaknesses in the Democratic Party.

Last week, Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer drew flack from across the Democratic Party after supporting the Trump administration's stopgap appropriations bill in an attempt to avert a government shutdown.

"It’d be horrible," Schumer said of a shutdown in a New York Times interview published on Sunday. "The damage they can do under a shutdown is much worse than any other damage that they could do."

Sanders and AOC have been powering from event to event across the US this week for what they have termed "The Fighting Oligarchy Tour." On Saturday they are set to return to Arizona alongside Congressman Greg Casar.

A five-page memo from Bernie Sanders' team was obtained by CNN on Wednesday, accusing the Democrats of failing to take advantage of a "populist revolt" against Trump's extreme policies.

Sanders focused his blistering remarks on what he sees as an emerging oligarchy within the US, largely fueled by tech billionaire Elon Musk's close involvement with the Trump administration.