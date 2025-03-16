Chuck Schumer defends support for newly signed appropriations bill as Trump praises his "courage"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump praised Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for supporting the controversial stopgap appropriations bill he signed into law on Saturday.

Republican President Donald Trump (r.) praised Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer after the stopgap spending bill passed both chambers of Congress, averting a partial government shutdown. © Collage: AFP/Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images & AFP/Brendan Smialowski

After the beleaguered stopgap spending bill passed in both the House and Senate this week, Trump signed it into law on Saturday, averting a partial government shutdown.

"The Senate has passed a measure to avert a government shutdown and allow President Trump to carry out his agenda on behalf of the American people," a statement from the White House read.

The stopgap spending bill will maintain funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, increase funding for the Coast Guard and Air Traffic Control, and provide a pay rise for junior troops, among other things.

Taking to Truth Social on Friday, Trump congratulated Schumer for "doing the right thing" and having the "courage" to support the bill, which was heavily criticized by Democrats.

"Congratulations to Chuck Schumer for doing the right thing – Took 'guts' and courage," Trump wrote. "We should all work together on that very dangerous situation. A non pass would be a Country destroyer, approval will lead us to new heights."

"Again, really good and smart move by Senator Schumer. This could lead to something big for the USA, a whole new direction and beginning!"