Appeals court halts Trump's bid to end protected status for Venezuelans

Washington DC - A federal appeals court temporarily blocked the Trump administration on Friday from stripping legal protections from some 600,000 Venezuelans living in the US.

President Trump's administration has been temporarily blocked from stripping temporary protected status (TPS) for Venezuelan nationals. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

A federal judge in California put a temporary stay in March on the administration's plans to end temporary protected status (TPS) for Venezuelan nationals.

US District Judge Edward Chen said the plan to end TPS for Venezuelan nationals "smacks of racism" and mischaracterizes them as criminals.

A three-judge panel of the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously upheld the lower court's ruling shielding the Venezuelans from deportation while the case continues.

"In enacting the TPS statute, Congress designed a system of temporary status that was predictable, dependable, and insulated from electoral politics," Judge Kim Wardlaw said.

"Plaintiffs have demonstrated that they face irreparable harm to their lives, families, and livelihood."

The US grants TPS to foreign citizens who cannot safely return home because of war, natural disasters, or other "extraordinary" conditions.