Immigrants' rights activists hail Biden administration's latest TPS extensions

Washington DC - The Department of Homeland Security on Friday decided to extend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 18 more months for El Salvador, Venezuela, Sudan, and Ukraine.

TPS beneficiaries and their allies held a press conference in Boston, Massachusetts, urging the Biden administration to extend and re-designate TPS for all designated countries.

TPS is a temporary legal status for nationals of designated countries already residing in the US when conditions like political turmoil, armed conflicts, and natural disasters prevent their safe return.



The Biden administration's latest extensions will protect nearly 1 million immigrants from deportation for at least the next year.

"We welcome today's news for a portion of the TPSano population, especially the Salvadorans who have contributed so much to this country," José Palma of the National TPS Alliance said in a press release. "But hundreds of thousands of migrants from Haiti, Nepal, Nicaragua and other troubled countries – remain in great danger of losing their protections and being forced to leave."

"Today's decision affirms the basis of our continuing legal battle to extend TPS protections to all who need them. The best aspects of this country were built by generations of immigrants standing up against mistreatment, and our generation will not abandon that struggle," Palma continued.

"We will keep fighting – in the courts, in Congress, on the streets – to protect one another and to affirm the rights of immigrants."

The New York Immigration Coalition also hailed the decision but stressed more is needed to protect vulnerable people in the US, particularly as Donald Trump – who attempted to end TPS in 2017 – prepares to begin his second presidency with the promise of mass deportations.