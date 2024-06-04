Appeals court no longer accepting complaints about judge in Trump's classified documents case

Fort Pierce, Florida - After thousands of complaints were filed against the judge overseeing Donald Trump 's classified documents case, an appeals court has decided to stop accepting them completely.

On May 22, the 11th Circuit Judicial Council submitted an opinion filing regarding their office having received more than 1,000 complaints concerning Judge Aileen Cannon since May 16 in what they described as an "orchestrated campaign."

Many of the complaints, the filing explains, "question the correctness of her rulings or her delays in issuing rulings," and some allege that Cannon may have "improper motive in delaying the case."



Judge Cannon, who was appointed by Trump in 2020, is overseeing the federal case where Trump is accused of taking highly classified documents from the White House and obstructing efforts by authorities to retrieve them.

Since she was placed on the trial, critics have argued that Judge Cannon has consistently made questionable rulings that appear to weigh heavily in Trump's favor.

Last month, she ruled to delay the trial indefinitely, destroying prosecutors' attempts to get a start date for the trial before the general elections in November.