Trump hits Scottish golf course as protesters take to the streets

Turnberry, UK - President Donald Trump played golf on the first full day of his visit to Scotland Saturday, as protesters prepared to take to the streets across the country.

President Donald Trump waves on the golf course at Trump Turnberry resort in Scotland on July 26, 2025. © REUTERS

Trump emerged from his Turnberry resort with son Eric and waved to photographers following his arrival in Scotland on Friday evening.

His presence has turned the picturesque and normally quiet area of southwest Scotland into a virtual fortress, with roads closed and police checkpoints in place.

Officers on quad bikes or horses, others on foot with sniffer dogs, patrolled the famous course – which has hosted four men's British Opens – and the sandy beaches and grass dunes that hug the course.

The 79-year-old touched down Friday at nearby Prestwick Airport, as hundreds of onlookers came out to see Air Force One and try to catch a glimpse of its famous passenger.

The president has professed a love of Scotland, where his mother was born, but his far-right politics and business investments in the country have made for an uneasy relationship.

Speaking to reporters on the tarmac, Trump immediately vocalized his anti-migrant views.

"You better get your act together or you're not going to have Europe anymore," he said, adding that it was "killing" the continent.