Australia's public broadcaster barred after Trump's clash with reporter

London, UK - The Australian Broadcasting Corporation was barred from President Donald Trump 's press conference near London after he clashed with the broadcaster's Americas editor, John Lyons.

The ABC, Australia's public broadcaster, was informed by Downing Street that its accreditation was removed for a press conference due to unspecified "logistical reasons."

Trump is due to meet for lunch with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday, before holding a press conference at Chequers.

"The ABC's London bureau is still accredited to attend Chequers," an ABC spokesperson told the Guardian. "However, Downing Street media has said it no longer has a spot at the joint press conference due to logistical reasons."

"We have been given no indication this is connected to the questions put to President Trump by ABC Americas editor John Lyons earlier this week."

Lyons drew the ire of Trump on Tuesday by asking him how much wealth he had accumulated since January.

"How much wealthier are you now than when you returned to the White House?" he asked Trump on the White House lawn.

"I'm really not, my kids are running the business," Trump said in response, before asking where Lyons is from and lambasting him for asking the question.

"In my opinion, you are hurting Australia very much right now," the president said. "You know, your leader is coming over to see me very soon. I'm going to tell him about you, you've set a very bad tone."