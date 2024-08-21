Trump drops big hint about where Barron will go to college

Howell, Michigan - Donald Trump recently revealed that his youngest son plans to attend college in New York – but refused to say which one.

In a recent interview, Donald Trump (r.) revealed that his youngest son, Barron, has finally decided which college to go to – but wouldn't say which one. © Collage: Giorgio VIERA & SAUL LOEB / AFP

In a recent interview with The New York Post, the former president said his son Barron (18) is "all set" for college and will be announcing the school he decided on "soon."

When asked if it was New York University (NYU) in Manhattan, Trump refused to answer, stating, "I'll tell you off the record."

Since Barron graduated from Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida, back in May, many have been speculating about his future and whether he will follow in his father's political footsteps.

While Trump, who graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1968, appears intent on taking Barron under his wing, his wife, Melania, doesn't seem too keen on the idea.



Shortly after Barron's graduation, Trump helped his son get elected to be an at-large delegate to the Republican National Convention, but Melania, who has gone to notable lengths to keep Barron out of the public eye, released a statement for her son, declining the position due to "prior commitments."