Trump responds to Iran's "very weak" retaliatory strikes on US base in Qatar

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed Iran's retaliatory strikes against an American base in Qatar as "weak" and sought to draw a line under the US bombing of Iran's nuclear infrastructure by calling for regional peace.

President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed Iran's retaliatory strikes that targeted a US base in Qatar as "very weak," while welcoming "early notice" given by Tehran. © Collage: REUTERS

Trump shrugged off Monday's launch of multiple missiles at the US' Al Udeid base in Qatar, which Tehran said was in retaliation for the US strikes against three key Iranian nuclear sites.

According to the US president, Iran gave warning of the missile salvo, indicating that it wanted to avoid casualties.

"Iran has officially responded to our Obliteration of their Nuclear Facilities with a very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

"I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured," he added.

Trump said he hoped there would be an end to the war, which began with Israeli attacks aimed at destroying Iran's nuclear program.