British pop star raises millions for Trump ahead of private London fundraiser
London, UK - An upcoming private fundraiser in support of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has already managed to raise millions before it even started.
On Wednesday night, pop star and actor Holly Valance, who has become a rising star in Britain's radical right, will hold a fancy cocktail party at a private residence for about 100 people.
The exclusive event will be attended by a number of MAGA Republicans and Trump allies and is set to be hosted by Don Jr. and his wife, former Fox News anchor Kimberly Guilfoyle.
According to iNews, an invitation to the soirée lists donations required to attend with different price points, starting at $10,000 and going as high as $50,000.
Some donors have given excess amounts of over $100,000, and the event has already garnered over $2 million.
A spokesperson for Republicans Overseas UK, which helped put together the event, explained that donors are willing to help because they have been "energized" by Trump's recent felony conviction.
Who is Holly Valance?
Valance is best known for her hit song Kiss Kiss and her acting role in the show Neighbors, but in recent years, she has abandoned her pop culture fame for right-wing stardom.
She and her billionaire husband, Nick Candy, have been building ties with Trump since they first met publicly at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida in April 2022.
Valance attended the Popular Conservatism conference in London earlier this year, where she gave a speech declaring that climate change is "not a crisis" and slammed "lefties" for their "crap ideas."
She has since reportedly been considered for a run as a Conservative candidate in the London mayoral elections.
Trump will not be attending the event as he continues to campaign in the States, but he is expected to deliver a virtual message.
