British pop star raises millions for Trump ahead of private London fundraiser

London, UK - An upcoming private fundraiser in support of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has already managed to raise millions before it even started.

British pop star Holly Valance (l.) is putting together a fundraiser in London to support Donald Trump, which has already raised over $2 million. © Collage: IMAGO / Depositphotos & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

On Wednesday night, pop star and actor Holly Valance, who has become a rising star in Britain's radical right, will hold a fancy cocktail party at a private residence for about 100 people.

The exclusive event will be attended by a number of MAGA Republicans and Trump allies and is set to be hosted by Don Jr. and his wife, former Fox News anchor Kimberly Guilfoyle.

According to iNews, an invitation to the soirée lists donations required to attend with different price points, starting at $10,000 and going as high as $50,000.

Some donors have given excess amounts of over $100,000, and the event has already garnered over $2 million.

A spokesperson for Republicans Overseas UK, which helped put together the event, explained that donors are willing to help because they have been "energized" by Trump's recent felony conviction.