Is Donald Trump paying people to attend his campaign rallies?
Palm Beach, Florida - Theories are circulating that former President Donald Trump and his re-election campaign may be hiring supporters for his rallies following his recent felony conviction.
On Sunday, Trump held a seemingly massive rally in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Thousands of his most loyal MAGA supporters gathered in Sunset Park, braving the scorching summer heat just to hear Trump speak.
The former president, as he has made a habit of doing, has since been sharing tons of photos and videos of the rally on Truth Social to flaunt the impressive crowd size, but new questions are now emerging about the audience.
Following the rally, Chris Jackson, a Democratic election commissioner from Tennessee, shared a screenshot on social media of a vague Craigslist ad that sought to pay random people to attend the event.
Pitched as "a marketing promo," the job tasked potential candidates with brandishing a shirt and sign related to "the brand" during the rally, which they would be paid a flat rate of $75 for.
Candidates also could earn an additional $50 "if you end up on broadcast!"
Some critics were quick to assume the ad was driven by Trump and his campaign team, though the post does not include any concrete evidence that this was the case.
Donald Trump needs America to believe he is popular
Trump undoubtedly has a large, staunchly dedicated base, the likes of which have never been seen in US politics before, but he has made a chore of maintaining that narrative that his base continues to be steadfast.
He has even gone to the extent of exaggerating or flat-out lying to keep the narrative going.
During his recent hush money trial, Trump repeatedly pushed the false claim that New York police officers were not allowing his MAGA supporters to protest for him outside the courthouse.
But, as TAG24 reported from the scene, massive crowds simply didn't turn up.
The jury in the trial recently found him guilty on all 34 charges, making him the first former US president ever convicted of a crime.
While Trump failed to win his legal battle, he's been trying to win in the court of public appeal by sowing doubt in the justice system and insisting his felony conviction will only grow his support.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Craigslist & Jim WATSON / AFP