Chris Christie launches stinging attack on "liar and coward" Trump

New York, New York - Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie unleashed another blistering attack on Donald Trump , his rival for the Republican presidential nomination.

Donald Trump (l.) was called "a liar and a coward" by his former ally Chris Christie, who is also running for president in 2024. © Collage: REUTERS & JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP

In a Sunday morning appearance on CNN, Christie was asked by host Jake Tapper to give his thoughts on Trump's recent boasts that his two indictments – so far – are a "badge of honor" that he takes on for the sake of his supporters.

The 60-year-old did not hold back in his response: "He's a liar and a coward."

Christie added: "He's not getting indicted for anyone other than because of his own conduct."

The ex-governor also blasted Trump's efforts to have trials in the Stormy Daniels hush money case and the Mar-a-Lago classified document scandals postponed until after the 2024 elections.

"He should resolve this thing before people vote so that we know exactly who we're voting for to put behind the desk in the Oval Office," Christie said.

The former Trump ally-turned-critic also told ABC that the ex-president never actually believed he won the 2020 presidential elections, despite his years of baselessly alleging fraud on an industrial scale.

"He was concerned before the election that he was losing. And I know that because he said it to me directly," Christie insisted.