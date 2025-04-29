Trump's press secretary hints at president possibly arresting Supreme Court Justices

Washington DC - During a recent press briefing, President Donald Trump 's Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt refused to rule out the idea of arresting Supreme Court Justices who block the administration's controversial policies.

On Monday, a reporter asked Leavitt if the administration would ever "arrest somebody higher up on the judicial food chain, like a federal judge or even a Supreme Court justice?"

"Anyone who is breaking the law or obstructing federal law enforcement officials is putting themselves at risk of being prosecuted, absolutely," Leavitt stated.

The question was in relation to Hannah Dugan, a Milwaukee County circuit judge who was arrested last week after she "intentionally misdirected federal agents away" from an immigrant whom they were intending to detain at her courthouse.

"Let's be clear what this judge did," Leavitt said of Dugan. "She obstructed federal law enforcement who were looking for an illegal alien in her courthouse. She showed that illegal alien the door to evade law enforcement officials. That is a clear-cut case of obstruction."

In recent weeks, Trump and his MAGA allies have been attacking judges who have blocked parts of his aggressive immigration agenda, arguing it is unconstitutional for judges to challenge the president's executive power.