Colombia nixes intelligence sharing with US as Petro hints at Epstein link behind Trump's attacks

Bogotá, Colombia - Colombian President Gustavo Petro has suspended the exchange of all intelligence information with the US amid growing tensions over President Donald Trump 's killing spree in international waters.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro instructed all military and law enforcement agencies to stop intelligence sharing with the US. © REUTERS

The suspension applies to the military intelligence service and other contacts with US security agencies, Petro wrote on X late Tuesday.

The measure will remain in place "as long as the missile attacks on boats in the Caribbean persist," stressing that the fight against drug trafficking "must be subordinated to the human rights of the Caribbean people."

The US stands accused of carrying out extrajudicial killings, including of a Colombian fisherman.

The relationship between Colombia and the US has deteriorated sharply in recent months, with Trump going so far as to accuse Petro of being personally involved in drug trafficking and sanctioning him.

The leftist Columbian leader, for his part, claimed on Sunday that a cabal of right-wing forces – including Colombian-born Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno – linked to notorious sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein was behind the attacks on his government.

"A clan of pedophiles wants to end democracy in Colombia," he said in a speech.

The US military has been making aggressive moves reinforcing in waters off Latin America. The USS Gerald R. Ford, the world's largest aircraft carrier, on Tuesday arrived in the US Southern Command's area of operations.