Colorado man arrested for attacking reporter: "This is Trump's America now!"

Grand Junction, Colorado - A Colorado man is facing serious charges after he reportedly attacked a journalist in the name of Donald Trump .

A Colorado man was recently arrested for a racially motivated assault on a news reporter that was influenced by Donald Trump's (r.) rhetoric. © Collage: Mesa County Sheriff's Office & NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP

According to CNN, Patrick Thomas Egan (39) was driving a taxi on December 18 when he spotted KKCO/KJCT reporter Ja'Ronn Alex and proceeded to follow his news vehicle for 40 miles.

As both cars arrived in Grand Junction, Egan allegedly pulled up to Alex at a stoplight and said, "Are you even a US citizen? This is Trump's America now! I'm a Marine, and I took an oath to protect this country from people like you!"

Alex then drove back to the KKCO/KJCT station, where Egan followed him to the doors of the building, tackled him, put him in a headlock, and "began to strangle him."

Coworkers and witnesses who rushed to help Alex said he appeared to be losing his ability to breathe.

Egan was later arrested on second-degree assault, harassment, and suspicion of bias-motivated crimes, as Alex told police that he believed the attack stemmed from him being a Pacific Islander. He is due back in court on Thursday.

Over the years, Trump has made a habit of regularly criticizing and denigrating immigrants, as well as journalists who are critical of him.