Colorado man arrested for attacking reporter: "This is Trump's America now!"
Grand Junction, Colorado - A Colorado man is facing serious charges after he reportedly attacked a journalist in the name of Donald Trump.
According to CNN, Patrick Thomas Egan (39) was driving a taxi on December 18 when he spotted KKCO/KJCT reporter Ja'Ronn Alex and proceeded to follow his news vehicle for 40 miles.
As both cars arrived in Grand Junction, Egan allegedly pulled up to Alex at a stoplight and said, "Are you even a US citizen? This is Trump's America now! I'm a Marine, and I took an oath to protect this country from people like you!"
Alex then drove back to the KKCO/KJCT station, where Egan followed him to the doors of the building, tackled him, put him in a headlock, and "began to strangle him."
Coworkers and witnesses who rushed to help Alex said he appeared to be losing his ability to breathe.
Egan was later arrested on second-degree assault, harassment, and suspicion of bias-motivated crimes, as Alex told police that he believed the attack stemmed from him being a Pacific Islander. He is due back in court on Thursday.
Over the years, Trump has made a habit of regularly criticizing and denigrating immigrants, as well as journalists who are critical of him.
During the 2024 presidential race, he referred to the media as "the enemy of the people" and once joked about reporters at his rally being human shields to protect him from getting assassinated.
Cover photo: Collage: Mesa County Sheriff's Office & NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP