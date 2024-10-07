Trump suggests migrants are predisposed to commit murder: "A lot of bad genes in our country"
Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump has once again taken his extreme rhetoric on immigration to another level by suggesting that some migrants are predisposed to committing murders.
On Monday, Trump did an interview with conservative commentator Hugh Hewitt, in which the former president went on a tangent about his rival Kamala Harris' economic policies, arguing that she wants to "feed people governmentally" and "go into a communist party-like system."
"When you look at the things she is proposing, they're so far off," Trump stated. "She has no clue."
He then abruptly shifted to immigration, claiming she "allowed people to come to an open border – 13,000 of which were murderers."
"Now, a murderer – I believe this," he continued, "it's in their genes, and we got a lot of bad genes in our country right now."
Hewitt didn't bother challenging Trump, instead agreeing that "it's astonishing."
Trump ramps up extreme anti-migrant rhetoric
Trump has faced heavy criticism throughout his presidential campaign for his extreme rhetoric on immigration, as he has regularly referred to migrants as "vermin" who are "poisoning the blood of our country."
Many critics have compared his rhetoric to that of Adolf Hitler, who pushed very similar claims about Jews and minorities, particularly in his memoir Mein Kampf.
During an interview last year, Hewitt actually pressed Trump on his "poison the blood" remarks, to which Trump exclaimed, "I'm not a student of Hitler. I never read his works."
Cover photo: JIM WATSON / AFP