Trump suggests migrants are predisposed to commit murder: "A lot of bad genes in our country"

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump has once again taken his extreme rhetoric on immigration to another level by suggesting that some migrants are predisposed to committing murders.

During a recent interview, Donald Trump claimed that immigrants are predisposed to committing murders in the US because of their "bad genes." © JIM WATSON / AFP

On Monday, Trump did an interview with conservative commentator Hugh Hewitt, in which the former president went on a tangent about his rival Kamala Harris' economic policies, arguing that she wants to "feed people governmentally" and "go into a communist party-like system."

"When you look at the things she is proposing, they're so far off," Trump stated. "She has no clue."

He then abruptly shifted to immigration, claiming she "allowed people to come to an open border – 13,000 of which were murderers."

"Now, a murderer – I believe this," he continued, "it's in their genes, and we got a lot of bad genes in our country right now."

Hewitt didn't bother challenging Trump, instead agreeing that "it's astonishing."