Court clears path for Trump administration's mass firings at bank watchdog

New York, New York - A US appeals court cleared the way Friday for President Donald Trump 's administration to implement mass firings at a bank regulator set up after the 2008 financial crisis.

A US appeals court has cleared the way for the Trump administration to implement mass firings at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The decision sets the stage for significant staff cuts at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a watchdog for banks and fintech companies that has long been targeted by congressional Republicans and far-right Trump allies.

By a 2-1 vote, the appeals court panel annulled a preliminary injunction issued by a US district court in March that had given a lifeline to agency staff. Labor unions representing CFPB workers had argued that Trump appointees' mass downsizing of CFPB effectively destroyed the agency, overstepping constitutional authority.

"We hold that the district court lacked jurisdiction to consider the claims predicated on loss of employment," said the ruling. "Accordingly, we vacate the preliminary injunction."

The ruling was backed by Judges Gregory Katsas and Neomi Rao, who were appointed to the court by Trump during his first term.

Dissenting was Judge Cornelia Pillard, appointed in 2013 by Democrat Barack Obama, who endorsed the district court's conclusion that a deep downsizing of the CFPB amounted to the destruction of the agency.

While the president holds great influence over the CFPB, the administration does not have the power to "decide that the country would benefit most if there was no Bureau at all," Pillard said, adding that only Congress has the authority to repeal the law that created the CFPB.

The CFPB was formed in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis, and serves as a monitor over a variety of US consumer issues ranging from mortgages to credit cards to debt collection.