Project 2025 co-author spills plan for second Trump presidency in new hidden-camera video

Washington DC - A recently released video reveals new secret details about what the masterminds behind Project 2025 have planned if Donald Trump manages to win re-election.

A co-author of Project 2025 was recently caught in hidden-camera video revealing secret details to the plan, and insisting that Donald Trump (r.) supports it. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Adam Gray / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Last month, Russell Vought, a co-author of Project 2025, met up with what he thought were wealthy Republican donors at a fancy hotel in the nation's capital.

But it turns out he was actually meeting with British journalists who had secretly recorded the meeting.

Project 2025 is a sweeping plan by the Heritage Foundation that aims to provide a policy blueprint for a second Trump term, emphasizing Christian Nationalist values and seeking to dismantle the separation of powers.

In the hidden camera footage released by the nonprofit Centre for Climate Reporting on Thursday, Vought is overheard explaining how the project has already begun creating a number of executive orders, regulations, and memos in preparation for a potential Trump victory in November.

They will also help implement "shadow" agencies throughout the government that would help Trump be able to quickly implement specific policies, such as Trump's promise of the mass deportation of immigrant populations.

"80% of my time is working on the plans of what's necessary to take control of these bureaucracies," Vought explained. "We are working doggedly on that, whether it's destroying their agencies' notion of independence… whether that is thinking through how the deportation would work."

Most notably, Vought shared that Trump had "blessed" their efforts, adding, "He's very supportive of what we do."