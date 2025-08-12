Dana White reveals whether White House UFC fight will actually happen

Washington DC - Dana White, CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), recently revealed that he and President Donald Trump have a big event planned for the Fourth of July next year.

During a recent interview, UFC CEO Dana White (r.) revealed he is planning to host a fight at the White House to celebrate America's 250th anniversary. © Collage: Ethan Miller & CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During an interview with CBS on Tuesday, White – a long-time Trump ally – was asked if the rumors were true that the UFC would be hosting a fight at the White House on July 4, 2026, in celebration of the country's 250th anniversary.

"It is definitely going to happen," White responded.

He claimed he had recently spoken with President Trump, who told him he wants his daughter Ivanka to be "in the middle of this."

"So Ivanka reached out to me, and her and I started talking about the possibilities, where it would be and, you know, I put together all the renderings," he said.

White went on to say he will soon be meeting with both Trumps to work out more details.

The reveal comes after the president, who has attended multiple UFC matches since his re-election, teased the idea of the White House fight back in July.

Earlier this month, the UFC also secured a seven-year streaming deal with Paramount, the parent company of CBS.