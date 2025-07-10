George Santos insists he's "not suicidal" ahead of prison sentence
New York, New York - Former Congressman George Santos recently issued a dire message on social media as he prepares to embark on his upcoming prison sentence.
On Wednesday, Santos shared an X post, telling his followers, "I need you to hear this loud and clear: I'm not suicidal. I'm not depressed."
"I have no intentions of harming myself, and I will not willingly engage in any sexual activity while I'm in there," Santos wrote. "If anything comes out suggesting otherwise, consider it a lie... full stop."
Santos went on to lament that the "statistics" on what happens to gay men in prison are "horrifying," and that he wants there to be "no confusion" while he's incarcerated.
"I did NOT kill myself," he concluded.
Last December, Santos was ousted from Congress after an ethics report alleged that he filed false campaign financial reports and engaged in fraudulent conduct while in office.
By April, he was ordered to serve 87 months in prison for wire fraud and identity theft charges, and is scheduled to turn himself into authorities on July 25.
George Santos' cult of personality
During his time in politics, Santos gained a lot of media and public attention after it was discovered that he had a penchant for telling lies, from everything to his education and work history, to his heritage.
His X post appears to be comparing his situation to that of infamous sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who mysteriously died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial.
While a recent report from President Donald Trump's administration corroborates findings that Epstein committed suicide while in prison, many have suspected that he was possibly murdered, as he had countless high-profile connections to some of the wealthiest people on earth who may have been implicated in his wrongdoings.
Santos appears to believe he has the same level of importance, as he recently revealed that he's going to request to serve his sentence in solitary confinement because he fears for his safety in prison.
