George Santos insists he's "not suicidal" ahead of prison sentence

New York, New York - Former Congressman George Santos recently issued a dire message on social media as he prepares to embark on his upcoming prison sentence.

In a recent social media post, George Santos insisted that he was "not suicidal" as he prepares to serve a lengthy prison sentence. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Wednesday, Santos shared an X post, telling his followers, "I need you to hear this loud and clear: I'm not suicidal. I'm not depressed."



"I have no intentions of harming myself, and I will not willingly engage in any sexual activity while I'm in there," Santos wrote. "If anything comes out suggesting otherwise, consider it a lie... full stop."

Santos went on to lament that the "statistics" on what happens to gay men in prison are "horrifying," and that he wants there to be "no confusion" while he's incarcerated.

"I did NOT kill myself," he concluded.

Last December, Santos was ousted from Congress after an ethics report alleged that he filed false campaign financial reports and engaged in fraudulent conduct while in office.

By April, he was ordered to serve 87 months in prison for wire fraud and identity theft charges, and is scheduled to turn himself into authorities on July 25.