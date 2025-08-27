Denmark takes diplomatic measures after accusations of US "interference" in Greenland

Copenhagen, Denmark - Denmark summoned the US chargé d'affaires Wednesday after reports of attempted interference in Greenland, the Danish autonomous territory which US President Donald Trump wants to take over.

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has repeatedly said US needs the strategically located, resource-rich island for security reasons, and has refused to rule out the use of force to secure it.

Danish public television network DR on Wednesday reported that at least three US officials close to Trump have been observed in Greenland's capital Nuuk recently trying to identify people for and against US annexation.

They also tried to gather information on issues that have created tension between Greenland and Denmark and which could be used to present Denmark in a bad light, it said.

These include the forced removal of Greenlandic Inuit children from their families, as well as the forced contraception of at least half of all fertile women, mostly conducted between the 1960s and 1980s.

"We are aware that foreign actors continue to show an interest in Greenland and its position in the Kingdom of Denmark. It is therefore not surprising if we experience outside attempts to influence the future of the Kingdom in the time ahead," Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said in a statement to AFP.

"Any attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of the Kingdom will of course be unacceptable," he said, adding that he had "asked the ministry of foreign affairs to summon the US chargé d'affaires for a meeting at the ministry."

The US has not had an ambassador in Denmark since Trump returned to the White House in January. Mark Stroh is serving as chargé d'affaires, a term used to describe an acting ambassador.