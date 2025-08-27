Denmark takes diplomatic measures after accusations of US "interference" in Greenland
Copenhagen, Denmark - Denmark summoned the US chargé d'affaires Wednesday after reports of attempted interference in Greenland, the Danish autonomous territory which US President Donald Trump wants to take over.
Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has repeatedly said US needs the strategically located, resource-rich island for security reasons, and has refused to rule out the use of force to secure it.
Danish public television network DR on Wednesday reported that at least three US officials close to Trump have been observed in Greenland's capital Nuuk recently trying to identify people for and against US annexation.
They also tried to gather information on issues that have created tension between Greenland and Denmark and which could be used to present Denmark in a bad light, it said.
These include the forced removal of Greenlandic Inuit children from their families, as well as the forced contraception of at least half of all fertile women, mostly conducted between the 1960s and 1980s.
"We are aware that foreign actors continue to show an interest in Greenland and its position in the Kingdom of Denmark. It is therefore not surprising if we experience outside attempts to influence the future of the Kingdom in the time ahead," Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said in a statement to AFP.
"Any attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of the Kingdom will of course be unacceptable," he said, adding that he had "asked the ministry of foreign affairs to summon the US chargé d'affaires for a meeting at the ministry."
The US has not had an ambassador in Denmark since Trump returned to the White House in January. Mark Stroh is serving as chargé d'affaires, a term used to describe an acting ambassador.
Denmark accuses US of "spying"
The vast majority of Greenland's 57,000 people want to become independent, but do not wish to become part of the US, according to a January opinion poll.
Greenland has repeatedly insisted it is not for sale and will decide its future itself.
In May, the Wall Street Journal reported that US intelligence agencies had been ordered to find out more about Greenland's independence movement and opinions on American exploitation of resources.
According to the newspaper, intelligence agencies had been asked to identify people in Greenland and Denmark who support US objectives.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reacted angrily to that report, saying: "You cannot spy against an ally."
In March, US Vice President JD Vance made an uninvited visit to Greenland that was widely seen as a provocation both on the island and in Copenhagen.
He was initially due to tour several towns over the course of a few days, but following angry reactions across Europe, he shortened his itinerary to a one-day visit of the US Pituffik military base.
During a speech there, Vance castigated Denmark for not having "done a good job by the people of Greenland," alleging it had neglected security.
The Pituffik base is an essential part of Washington's missile-defense infrastructure, its location putting it on the shortest route for Russian missiles if they were to be fired at the US.
